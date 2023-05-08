Lt. Gen. Elwelu challenges commanders to operate within legal frameworks

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The deputy chief of defense forces, Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu has challenged UPDF commanders to operate within the set legal frameworks in international humanitarian law, laws on refugees and other related military laws.

Elwelu made the remarks during the commissioning of the Jinja based legal training center-LTC on Saturday. The center was constructed through funding of 183 Million Shillings from the Netherlands government.

The building comprises of three syndicate rooms, a computer laboratory, computer library and a dining hall. Elwelu notes that military operations which are executed in constant consultations with the legal officers, save commanders from getting involved in war crimes against both humanity and other acceptable international protocols, making them individually liable for prosecution over mismanaging the battle field.

Citing his experience at the Netherlands based international criminal court-ICC, following the UPDF clashes with the Rwenzururu kingdom authorities, Elwelu argues that, he was cleared because the commands he issued at the time were executed within the acceptable military and international humanitarian legal frameworks.

Elwelu further says that the LTC is a center of excellence, which will equip military officers from both UPDF and Africa at large with insights on legal frameworks pertaining military and peace support operations, within their respective areas of deployment.

He also hailed the Netherlands government for offering them capacity building to groom trainers within the force, whom he says will in turn foster knowledge transfer to their counterparts attached to the different UPDF units and other armed forces on the African continent.

On his part, the Netherlands’ deputy head of mission, Joost Van Ettro retaliated their government’s commitment towards supporting UPDF in their efforts towards transforming the LTC into a continental military legal center of excellence.

Ettro made it clear that their continued support will see Masters degree scholarships offered at the Amsterdam University for selected LTC trainers and administrators, capacity building, infrastructural development alongside other form of support agreed upon with the UPDF leadership.

URN