Lt Col Peter Omeja takes over command of U.N guard unit in Somalia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt Col Peter Okwi Omeja assumed command of UPDF forces serving under the United Nations Guard Unit (UNGU) VIII.

Omeja takes over from Lt Col Peter Magungu, the incoming commander of UNGU IX.

The ceremony was presided over by the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General (DSRSG) Anita Kiki Gbeho and witnessed by the UPDF Deputy Commander Land Forces (DCLF) Maj Gen Francis Takirwa.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gbeho commended the UNGU VIII for the level of professionalism, sacrifice, steadfastness, courage, and dedication, that they exhibited in ensuring that the safety and security of the UN staff were guaranteed amidst the security challenges and extremists threats.

The DSRSG was happy to note that out of the troops deployed, 93 of them are women which is a very big milestone in uplifting gender equity.

Maj Gen Takirwa commended the commanders and troops for the resilience, commitment, and discipline they exhibited which made command and control easy.

He challenged the incoming UNGU IX troops to maintain discipline, patience, and commitment as the only way to attain great heights and good health