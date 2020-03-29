LOP decries brutality in enfocement of anti COVID-19 measures

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LOP), Betty Aol Ocan has faulted security personnel for using excessive powers in implementing directives on the suspension of public transport and closure of business premises.

For 14 days, all forms of public transport are banned, according to a directive issued on Wednesday by President Yoweri Museveni. These include taxis, coasters, buses, passenger trains, Tuk-Tuks and Boda-Bodas. Also suspended as part of the measures is the sale of non-food items from markets.

The ban that started on Thursday, March 26, has seen a number of people arrested, and others clobbered for defying presidential directives that were issued as part of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19, a lethal virus that has attacked the human race, from all corners of the World.

Aol explained that the use of highhanded measures in enforcing the ban which involves beating, butting and scourging as being done by Local Defense Unit personnel, in the presence of the police and the UPDF is dehumanizing.

She says that while it’s important for people to stay home and follow the guidelines, the police are using excessive force to tame those who are tempted to come out of their homes. She said the experiences might send Ugandans into trauma, depression and panic.

Aol further told URN in an interview that such cases have been recorded in almost all urban centres pointing out Kampala, Gulu, Kitgum and parts of West Nile. She asked the public to willingly observe the presidential measures against coronavirus and embrace handwashing to help contain the virus which has been declared a pandemic.

But Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Patrick Jimmy says that those suffering such brutalities are resisting security orders while others physically attack those manning the patrols. He, however, urged security enforcing the directives to engage the locals amicably to help them understand why it’s important for them to abide.

URN