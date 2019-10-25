LOP asks Makerere to review new tuition policy

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Opposition Members of Parliament have asked Makerere University management to revisit the 15% increment on tuition.

For the past three days, students of Makerere have been engaged in running battles with security following a protest against the 15 per cent tuition increment, which is being implemented as part of a policy that was passed by the University Council in June 2018.

14 female students were handed letters of suspension from the university for allegedly inciting violence while many others including the Guild president Julius Katerega were arrested.

Betty Aol Ochan, the Leader of Opposition says that the university should reconsider the increment because many Ugandans will be denied the opportunity to study.

Aol also says it’s unfortunate that students who were demonstrating peacefully were brutalized by Police.

Matthias Mpuuga, the MP Masaka Municipality also said the University should rescind the suspension of the students because it is their right to protest unfair policies.

He also called for the withdrawal of the army from Makerere.

