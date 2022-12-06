Tuesday , December 6 2022
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Lockheed Martin, Israel’s defense firm to develop laser weapon system

The Independent December 6, 2022 Business, WORLD 1 Comment

Lockheed Martin is already developing producible tactical airborne laser weapon solutions that complement kinetic defenses to protect warfighters in the air and on the ground. They are now partnering with Israel to jointly develop a high-energy laser weapon system.

Jerusalem, Israel | Xinhua | Israel’s state-owned defense company Rafael and U.S. weapon manufacturer Lockheed Martin have signed an agreement to jointly develop a high-energy laser weapon system.

The agreement includes the developing, testing, and manufacturing of the system in the United States and Israel, the companies said on Monday in a joint statement.

The future system will be based on the Iron Beam laser defense system, which was already developed by Rafael and Israel’s Defense Ministry, the statement added.

With a high power of 100 kW, the Iron Beam aims to become an operational ground-based air defense system against rockets, mortars, drones, and other threats by directly hitting the targets with high-energy lasers. ■

One comment

  1. Ugandan
    December 6, 2022 at 9:44 am

    That’s the way to go, kudos.

    Reply

