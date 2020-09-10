Lockdown food for Mityana bar workers, teachers, finally delivered

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Private school teachers, bar workers and vendors in Mityana can now finally smile as the food relief meant for covid-19 lockdown finally gets delivered, months after people in other districts got theirs.

The food worth 40 million shillings and includes 20 tons of maize flour has been delivered at Mityana hospital stores by Ssingo Maize Millers, after they got cleared for the order which was given to them by the district task force some four months ago. Fariid Rakhan, a director of the milling company, confirmed receipt of the payment and said he has delivered all the goods in good condition.

During the March 2020 lockdown declared by President Yoweri Museveni which came as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic, Mityana district task force chaired by the Resident District Commissioner Isha Ntumwa tasked Ssingo Maize Millers to supply them with relief food worth sh40m with hope that they would pay the money using the sh20m given to each member of parliament by the house at the time but they were later instructed by the President to return it.

Mityana had thus expected to receive sh80m from the four members of parliament coming from the district.

However, the ministry of finance instructed all district chief administrative officers who received the money to return it to the central coffers which left Mityana district task force without any alternative to pay the contractor.

Last week, Fariid Rakhan the director of Ssingo Maize Millers and other business partners with whom they processed the food raised dust demanding for payment when they claimed that the maize flour had started rotting in the stores.

RDC Isha Ntumwa now says that the money was released by the ministry which enabled the task force he heads to clear the debt and the contractor has finally handed over the relief food to the task force for distribution to the communities.

He says that immediate consideration will be given to those people who were most affected by the lockdown including teachers in private schools, weekly market vendors, bar attendants and other people.

Fariid Rakhan has confirmed receipt of the money and delivery of the food to the task force stores currently located at Mityana hospital.

He has commended the media for sounding the cry of the community and attributed the quick response to the media work.

He has again called upon the media to continue following up the matter until when the food is finally distributed to the direct beneficiaries.

