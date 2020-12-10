Lockdown exposed school land to grabbers- Education Ministry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The closure of schools has greatly contributed to the increased exposure of school land to grabbers.

Schools were closed in March 2020 by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as a way to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Alex Kakooza, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education says throughout the lockdown and after the partial reopening, they have been receiving reports from different areas of the country about grabbing of school land.

According to Kakooza, grabbing of school land was common in Bukedea, Wakiso districts among other areas. He notes that the practise was largely by foundational bodies and people who had awarded land or their predecessors trying to claim it.

The said land grabbers many of who had conflicted with the school management wanted to take advantage of the absence of learners and seal their deals before schools reopen.

Dr Asuman Lukwaga, the secretary Education Service Commission, suggested that the ministry should launch a nationwide campaign to save school land from.

However, Kakooza says that the Ministry plans to ensure that all public and government-aided schools have their land.

Kakooza also adds that they have also revised their approach on how the titles should be obtained to allow founding bodies of the school to be parties to the titles as most of them had refused to give up their land to schools in fear of losing attachment to the respective institutions.

