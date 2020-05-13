Lockdown: Chef resorts to face shield production

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The hospitality industry is one of the sectors that were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Many hotels cut down staff because of poor or no sales because of the nationwide lockdown.

Jacob Omondi, a Chef at Kabira Country Club in Kampala is one of those who were affected by the lockdown. Omondi who relocated from Kenya to Uganda with his family in 2005 first worked as a chef for Indian dishes at Open House Restaurant on Buganda road.

He joined Kabira Country Club in 2013. Besides working a chef, Omondi ventured into the production of professional wear for restaurants such as aprons, caps and uniforms for chefs among others under the brand name, Hotel garments.

He however due to the COVID-19 lockdown that led to closure of a number of restaurants and hotels Omondi switched to the production of face masks for survival.

According to Omondi, it was his son Brian Omondi Otieno who also markets the Hotel garments who initiated the idea of producing face masks. Otieno says he picked the idea from an Instagram picture of Nigerian singer Davido.

Otieno explains that the face shields are direct splash protection equipment that should be used alongside masks for effectiveness. The shields are produced from laminating paper, foam, glue and an elastic thread and cost Shillings 5000.

However, Omondi says they were challenged because of inadequate material to produce the materials due to closure of shops because of the lockdown.

Yusuf Kabali, a resident of Kifumbira zone told URN that the innovation is good because it’s flexible, transparent and enables one to breath with ease yet it protects him from contracting the deadly virus.

He requested the manufacturers to increase production so as to lower the cost of the shields.

Abu Turihamwe, a shopkeeper in Kamwokya says the face shield is better than the cloth face mask because is fairly priced and can easily be sanitized.

Ruth Kobusingye, a retail shop owner in Bukoto says face shields reduce the risk of robberies and thefts because someone can be easily recognised due to their transparent nature compared to face masks that cover people’s faces.

Brenda Kitimbo, the Principal Regulatory Officer National Drug Authority told URN that face shields are commonly used by medical personnel and front line workers during pandemics.

She however said she couldn’t competently comment on the face shields in the country because they are yet to test any locally manufactured shields.

However, she appreciated the innovation and said NDA could provide technical support to the manufacturer to ensure better quality.

