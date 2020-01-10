Local government accountants hesitant to get certified

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Accountants in local governments are still reluctant to enroll for Certified Public Accountants professional courses contrary to the Accountant Act 2013.

The Accountant General, Lawrence Semakula, says although the Accountant Act 2013 has been in force for the last eight years, local governments are still hiring uncertified accounting officers in disregard of the December 31st, 2019 ultimatum issued by his office.

He however, says their hands are tied because the recruitment in local governments is done by district service commissions.

The 2013 Accounting act requires all heads of accounts, finance and internal audits in public and private sector entities with public interest to be certified accountants and members of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants. For one to join ICPAU, they should have passed 13 papers from the Certified Public Accountants professional course.

Semakula says to address the problem; they intend to work with local government officers to entice accountants to get certified. He says government will use funds set aside for capacity building of accountants to meet the cost of the training.

On average, the cost of sitting around 13 papers of a professional accounting course such as Certified Public Accountants-CPA is Shillings 1.3 million. This however does not include the cost of lessons or classes.

According to ICPAU, over 3800 accountants are currently certified in the country. The ICPAU President, Frederick Kibeddi says despite the large number of certified accountants, they will not rest until all accounting officers in public entities are practicing legally.

Accountants that are found practicing without certification are liable to imprisonment for two years and ten months or a monetary fine not exceeding 500 currency points, which is equivalent to Shillings 10 million or both.

******

URN