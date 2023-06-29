Local Adminstrative leaders urged to digitize local revenue collection

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Local Government Raphael Magyezi has asked administrative units to digitize local revenue collection.

Magyezi said computer-generated services when properly cultured can improve management and service delivery to the citizens.

The Minister added that the clocking of staff, council meetings, interaction, and interface with the population can all be done digitally once the cities adopt this modern method of work.

Meeting leaders of Mbarara District at Kamukuzi, Magyezi said that without local revenue it is challenging for leaders to deliver services to the people.

“I want these leaders to go digital, especially in collecting taxes and licenses this will block the leakage of money, this cash to hand is even when you collect billions, when there is a leakage, you are probably doing nothing. We, need to stop the embezzling of funds meant for development”.

He adds that local government councils need to increase their local revenue collected to also solve other issues like the lack of vehicles for Mayors and LCV Chairpersons, and increasing salaries, gratuity, and sitting allowances.

“I have received many letters from the Chief Administrative Officers, and political leaders asking to have their gratuity, salaries, and siting allowances for councilors increased, the only solution is increasing revenue collected. There is no law prohibiting councils from increasing their salaries once revenue increases”.

Didas Tabaro the LCV Chairperson Mbarara also the Vice Chairperson of Uganda Local Government Authority (ULGA) appreciated the Minister’s call but decried poor internet connectivity which affects uploading work plans.

He added that there is a need to also amend the Local Government Act section 3 that gives urban councils autonomy from remitting their local revenue to the district coffers. He said that the creation of many new Lower local government units has dwindled their revenue.

According to the local government Act, section 3 the Urban councils shall have autonomy over their planning and financial management when carrying out the functions and services specified under part 3 of the second schedule.

