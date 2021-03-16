Livingstone Mbabazi returns to Mbarara FC as head coach

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara City FC also known as Ankole Lions have unveiled Livingstone Mbabazi as their new head coach. Mbabazi returns to Mbarara City FC where he resigned in 2019 after serving for one and a half years.

He replaces Brian Senyondo who was suspended by the club after failing to meet his obligations when he took on another role at the Uganda Cubs at the start of the season. Senyondo was replaced by Sadiq Sempigi who has been serving in an acting capacity until Tuesday when Mbabazi was unveiled to the media.

Mbabazi, who has signed a one and half year contract, returns to the club after months of unemployment following his sacking by Kyetume FC. Speaking during the unveiling event, Mbabazi asked the fans of Mbarara City FC fans to be patient, saying his major task is fighting relegation from the Star-Times Premier League.

He explained that he believes in the players at his disposal, saying they can fight relegation together.

The Ankole Lions have played 14 games and sit in the 12th position with 13 points. Arnold Mushabe, the Public Relations Officer Mbarara City FC, says that Mbabazi is expected to be on the touchline on Wednesday when they take on BUL FC at Kakyeka Stadium.

Mbabazi handed Ankole Lions their best league position finish ever when they completed 4th in the 2018/19 season. He, however, faces an uphill task given the team’s standing. “Tomorrow will be a special day for us as we shall be playing our 100th game with a new coach unlike playing it with few fans in the stadium,” said Mushabe.

Mbarara City FC played its last fixture against Bright Stars at Kakyeka Stadium without fans following their suspension by the FUFA Disciplinary Committee for breaching the FUFA COVID-19 regulations. Mbabazi has previously coached Wakiso Giants, Onduparaka, Bright Stars and Kyetume FC.

URN