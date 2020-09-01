Livestock quarantine lifted in Karamoja

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industries and Fisheries has lifted the ban on the sale of animals and their products in Kotido, Kaabong and Abim districts.

In November 2019, the Ministry imposed a quarantine in the three districts following an outbreak of foot and mouth disease that killed dozens of livestock.

Kotido district veterinary officer, Dr Simon Longoli says that the quarantine was lifted after confirmatory reports on the health of the livestock in the district.

Dr Longoli says that despite lifting the quarantine, cattle keepers will be required to sell the cattle from the farms in light of COVID-19 guidelines under observation from the veterinary officers in the sub-counties and the village local councils.

The lifting of the livestock restrictions in the three districts has given relief to the farmers and business community.

Moses Lonya of Kaabong district says the farmers are now free to sell livestock and reduce the risk of cattle thefts which are on the increase. He also says when the ban was imposed, he was forced to sell part of his land to raise money for survival.

Paul Loiki a resident of Panyangara sub county in Kotido district is also excited saying the lifting of the quarantine was long overdue. He says that the lifting of the ban will allow him to raise money to cater for the needs of his family.

The Kotido LCV chairperson Ambrose Lotukei expressed hope that the cattle keepers can now sell to meet their demands.

“You know our local economy is dependent on livestock. So the farmers can sell and access finances. We have been waiting for this time,” said Lotukei in an interview.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a severe, highly contagious viral disease that causes illness in cows, pigs, sheep, goats and others.

*****

URN