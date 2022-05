Liverpool take FA Cup, complete domestic double

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Kostas Tsimikas scored the winning penalty as Liverpool completed a domestic cup double with a 6-5 shootout victory against Chelsea in the Emirates FA Cup Final.

In a result that matches their EFL Cup Final victory over the same opponents three months ago, Liverpool held their nerve to beat the Blues in a shootout after a goalless match to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

Sadio Mane had a chance to win it for Liverpool with their fifth penalty but his effort was saved by Edouard Mendy, sending the shootout to sudden death.

Cesar Azpilicueta had earlier missed with the Blues’ second spot-kick and Liverpool’s Alisson then made the decisive save from Mason Mount from Chelsea’s seventh, allowing Tsimikas to clinch it.

It was the first penalty shootout in an FA Cup Final for 16 years – when Liverpool beat West Ham in Cardiff – and, though this game finished goalless, it was packed with chances.