Liverpool rally from 2-0 down to hold Arsenal

✳ Liverpool 2 Arsenal 2

London, UK | ARSENAL.COM | Arsenal had to settle for a draw after letting a two-goal lead slip in a frenetic, feisty encounter at Anfield.

It started so well for them when Gabriel Martinelli stabbed Arsenal ahead before Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead with his head.

Mo Salah brought Liverpool back into it late in the first half, before he missed a penalty after the break.

As time was running out substitute Roberto Firmino grabbed a late equaliser, and two huge late saves from Aaron Ramsdale preserved the draw.

It moves Arsenal six points clear at the top, but having played a game more than Manchester City.

Martinelli quick off the mark

Martinelli scored inside the opening minute against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium earlier this season, and was on the burst inside the box in the first 40 seconds here. The ball fell to Granit Xhaka whose powerful drive was deflected away for a corner.

Martinelli didn’t have long to wait though to get his goal. A slip by Andy Robertson afforded Bukayo Saka some space on the right, and he drove forward. He attempted to swap passes with Martin Odegaard, but the ball ricocheted off Virgil Van Dijk and into the path of Martinelli. The Brazilian stuck out a boot and prodded home low into the corner.

Arsenal were well on top. Oleksandr Zinchenko saw a long-range effort tipped wide before Jesus shot wide at the far post from a deep Saka cross.

Liverpool threatened to come back into it. They stepped up the intensity and Robertson had an excellent chance when he ghosted into the box behind Ben White, but his fierce shot was just wide.

Jesus rises

An Arsenal second goal served to relieve the pressure. Martinelli streaked away down the left wing, and his cross was perfect for Jesus to leap and head home from six yards out.

Arsenal fully deserved a lead, but Liverpool remained a threat on the counter-attack.

The half continued at a frantic pace. The challenges were flying in and referee Paul Tierney struggled to maintain control at times. White and Granit Xhaka both went into the book before Liverpool pulled one back.

The hosts worked it well on the left and the ball fell to Salah at the far post, who tucked home to change the complexion of the game. Arsenal had been in control, but Liverpool now had fresh impetus.

Jordan Henderson fired over in first-half injury time as tempers flared just before the break.

Liverpool strike back

The second half started at the same electric pace. Zinchenko had a shot blocked and a Xhaka cross was just too long for Jesus in the box.

Liverpool were piling forward too though, and won a penalty when Rob Holding was deemed to have brought down Diogo Jota. It was a soft decision at best. But perhaps justice was done when Salah stepped up from 12 yards and sent his shot wide of the upright.

Moments later Salah was denied by an excellent Aaron Ramsdale save, when looking to curl one into the top corner.

Arsenal were coming under increasing pressure. Arsenal were penned into its own half for long periods, but nearly snatched a third on the break when Martinelli’s cross was just cut out ahead of Saka.

As Arsenal ticked into the last ten minutes Ramsdale made a huge stop to deny Nunez who was through on goal.

Liverpool’s pressure finally told though when Roberto Firmino headed home at the far post from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deep cross.

It was a hammer blow so late in the game, but it could have been worse but for two amazing Ramsdale saves in injury-time.

A breathless finish to a thrilling encounter.

SOURCE: Arsenal.com