Liverpool put six past Leeds to close the gap at the top of the table

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Liverpool narrowed the gap on Manchester City to three points at the top of the Premier League table with a resounding 6-0 victory over Leeds United on Wednesday night

Two first-half penalties from Mohamed Salah came either side of a sublime Joel Matip effort to give the Reds a commanding advantage at the interval at Anfield.

Sadio Mane added a fourth with 10 minutes remaining, crashing the ball home first time from Jordan Henderson’s low delivery, before tapping in another after Divock Origi’s effort had been saved.

There was still time for Virgil van Dijk to head in a sixth in stoppage-time – and the result stretched Liverpool’s winning sequence in the league to six matches and closed the gap on the leaders ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Chelsea at Wembley.