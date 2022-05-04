Wednesday , May 4 2022
Liverpool mount fightback to beat Villarreal and reach UCL final

The Independent May 4, 2022

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Liverpool produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Villarreal 3-2 and advance to the Champions League final.

Goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane saw the Reds recover from a 2-0 half-time deficit in Tuesday’s semi-final second leg at Estadio de la Ceramica and progress 5-2 on aggregate.

 

Villarreal cancelled out Jürgen Klopp’s side’s first-leg advantage courtesy of Boulaye Dia’s early strike and Francis Coquelin’s header, but the visitors emerged for the second period a different team, with half-time substitute Diaz in inspired form.

The Reds will now face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Paris in the third Champions League final of Klopp’s glorious reign.

 

