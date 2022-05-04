Liverpool mount fightback to beat Villarreal and reach UCL final

Goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane saw the Reds recover from a 2-0 half-time deficit in Tuesday’s semi-final second leg at Estadio de la Ceramica and progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Villarreal cancelled out Jürgen Klopp’s side’s first-leg advantage courtesy of Boulaye Dia’s early strike and Francis Coquelin’s header, but the visitors emerged for the second period a different team, with half-time substitute Diaz in inspired form.

The Reds will now face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Paris in the third Champions League final of Klopp’s glorious reign.

1 – @LFC have become the first ever English club to reach the final of the European Cup/Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season. Dominance. #VILLIV pic.twitter.com/3EDpSScYbO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 3, 2022

*****

Liverpool