Liverpool fight back to keep 100 percent start while Aston Villa win away to Fulham

Premier League Champions Liverpool continued their winning start to the new season and ended Arsenal's perfect record after fighting back from a goal down at Anfield.

Arsenal had beaten Liverpool in the Community Shield a month ago and took the lead on Monday night thanks to Alexandre Lacazette in the 25th minute after a rare error from Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson, who sliced a routine clearance into his path in the 24th minute.

However, that goal only served to pique Liverpool and Sadio Mane drew them level with a simple volleyed finish after Leno did well to parry a shot from Mohamed Salah on the break.

Liverpool piled on the pressure and Robertson made up for his earlier mistake when he controlled Trent Alexander Arnold’s ball from the right before poking it past the Arsenal keeper.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s men were relentless, Arsenal had their chances and Alisson had to be at his best to twice deny Lacazette who had been put through on goal.

However, it was Liverpool who added a third to seal the game thanks to new signing Jota, who scored 10 minutes after making his debut after another cross from the right.

There was a hint that the ball could have brushed Jota’s arm, but the goal was allowed to stand and Liverpool now have three wins from their first three games of the season.

Monday’s first game saw Fulham outclassed at home by Aston Villa. The side that won promotion to the top-flight two seasons ago, outplayed the team that did the same last season with goals from Jack Grealish after four minutes, Conor Hourihane 11 minutes later and Tyrone Mings three minutes after the break.

Other key matches this weekend saw Chelsea fight back from 3-0 down to take a 3-3 draw away to West Brom, while Manchester United won 2-1 away to Brighton and Everton maintained their 100 percent start to the season thanks to a 2-1 triumph away to Crystal Palace.

