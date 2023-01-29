Liverpool eliminated from FA Cup following defeat at Brighton

Brighton 2 Liverpool 1

London, UK | LIVERPOOLfc.COM | Liverpool’s defence of the Emirates FA Cup ended on Sunday afternoon when they were beaten 2-1 away at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds went ahead in the fourth-round tie courtesy of Harvey Elliott’s finish after half an hour of play, though that was quickly cancelled out by a Lewis Dunk deflection.

But Kaoru Mitoma then netted a winner in injury time for Brighton to eliminate the holders from the competition.

First half

There was an open start to the contest as both sides had efforts cleared off the line in the first quarter of an hour.

In minute four, Mohamed Salah followed up a saved shot of his with a clip that was kept out by the sliding Adam Webster. Alexander-Arnold was then the defender in the right position for Liverpool when he blocked Evan Ferguson’s poke towards goal from a Solly March cutback.

The Reds continued to enjoy success when launching fast attacks, and Salah nearly provided the breakthrough but was off target in front of goal following a sensational pass from Elliott.

But they did take the lead a short while later when the roles reversed. Salah led a breakaway and charged, before threading a ball through to Elliott at the right time.

The No.19’s first-time finish took a nick off goalkeeper Jason Steele but was too powerful to be put fully off its course.

The lead lasted just nine minutes, however. Brighton’s corner routine was successfully cleared but the ball fell invitingly to Tariq Lamptey from around 25 yards out.

The full-back drilled an effort at a goal that took a big deflection off Dunk and ended up wrong-footing Alisson Becker.

Lamptey ensured Liverpool didn’t take a lead into half-time with a last-ditch intervention at the moment Elliott was about to fire at goal from inside the area.

Second half

Half-chances presented themselves for both teams early after half-time. Pascal Gross fired just over, while Salah’s attempted square inside the box caused panic among the Brighton defence before they cleared.

March went close for Brighton 25 minutes before the end when he met Mitoma’s cross, with the shot hitting Alisson and then deflecting back off the striker for a goal-kick.

Ibrahima Konate was then called to produce a vital block to stop Ferguson’s close-range strike from testing Alisson in the final 10 minutes.

But the Reds’ backline was beaten in the second minute of injury time. A set-piece made its way to Pervis Estupinan, who sent a cross to the back post, where Mitoma was positioned.

The Japan winger flicked the ball over Joe Gomez’s outstretched leg before then volleying to send his side into the fifth round.

Team news

Jürgen Klopp opted to make just one alteration to his line-up, with Trent Alexander-Arnold coming in for James Milner.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Milner, 59), Konate, Gomez, Robertson, Bajcetic (Fabinho, 85), Thiago (Jones, 79), Keita (Henderson, 59), Elliott (Nunez, 59), Salah, Gakpo.

Unused substitutes: Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Matip.