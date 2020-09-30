Liverpool confirm Thiago positive for Covid-19

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Liverpool confirmed on Tuesday that Spain international midfielder Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich earlier in September and although he made his debut against Chelsea eight days ago, he missed Monday night’s 3-1 win at home to Arsenal.

Liverpool issued a statement saying he has “tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.”

“The club has, and will continue to, follow all protocols relating to Covid-19 and Thiago will remain in self-isolation for the required period of time,” informed the club.

The news means Thiago will also miss Spain’s forthcoming international games, which see them play a friendly in Portugal on October 7, and UEFA Nations League games at home to Switzerland on September 10 and away to the Ukraine three days later.

*********

XINHUA