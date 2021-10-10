Sunday , October 10 2021
LIVE: Uganda Cranes 1 Rwanda Amavubi 0

The Independent October 10, 2021 SPORTS, The News Today Leave a comment

Cranes starting line up. PHOTO FUFA MEDIA

🔴 LIVE
FULL TIME: Uganda 🇺🇬 1 Rwanda 🇷🇼 0  | Kenya 0 Mali 1

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fahad Bayo struck for the second time in two matches as Uganda Cranes beat Rwanda 1-0 in their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match at St Mary’s Kitende stadium on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Mali maintained top spot in the Group with an away win in Kenya.

The Squad :

1-Lukwago Charles, 2-Watenga Isma, 3-Alionzi Nafian, 4-Wafula Innocent, 5-Poloto Julius, 6-Muleme Isaac , 7-Kayondo Aziz , 8-Awanyi Timothy, 9-Najib Fesali, 10-Walusimbi Enock , 11-Mulondo Livingstone , 12-Waswa Geofrey , 13-Aucho Khalid ,14-Waiswa Moses, 15-Lwanga Tadeo , 16-Byaruhanga Bobosi, 17-Iguma Denis, 18-Kagimu Shafik, 19-Orit Ibrahim, 20-Kizza Martin, 21-Kizza Mustafa, 22-Sentamu Yunus, 23-Rwothomio Cromwell, 24-Mukwala Steven, 25-Bayo Fahad

Group E standings

Mali 10 pts
Uganda 8 pts
Kenya 2 pts
Rwanda 1 pt

SOURCE: FUFA.COM

 

