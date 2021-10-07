LIVE: Uganda Cranes 1 Rwanda Amavubi 0

🔴 LIVE
FT: Rwanda 🇷🇼 0 Uganda 🇺🇬 1
● Oct 10
Uganda 🇺🇬 vs Rwanda 🇷🇼 – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende
Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 40th minute goal by Fahad Bayo gave Uganda Cranes all three points in their FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match in Kigali on Thursday.
🎥 Match Highlights: 🇷🇼 0-1 🇺🇬
A Fahad Bayo goal earns the hosts a previous win over guests Rwanda.#WorldCup | #WCQpic.twitter.com/Imhfn4SIND
— CAF (@CAF_Online) October 8, 2021
After the first leg, there will be virtually no time to rest as the two countries will lock-horns on Sunday, 10th October 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.
The Squad of 25 players in Rwanda:
1-Lukwago Charles, 2-Watenga Isma, 3-Alionzi Nafian, 4-Wafula Innocent, 5-Poloto Julius, 6-Muleme Isaac , 7-Kayondo Aziz , 8-Awanyi Timothy, 9-Najib Fesali, 10-Walusimbi Enock , 11-Mulondo Livingstone , 12-Waswa Geofrey , 13-Aucho Khalid ,14-Waiswa Moses, 15-Lwanga Tadeo , 16-Byaruhanga Bobosi, 17-Iguma Denis, 18-Kagimu Shafik, 19-Orit Ibrahim, 20-Kizza Martin, 21-Kizza Mustafa, 22-Sentamu Yunus, 23-Rwothomio Cromwell, 24-Mukwala Steven, 25-Bayo Fahad
✳ Group E standings
Uganda 5 pts
Mali 4 pts
Kenya 2 pts
Rwanda 1pt
SOURCE: FUFA.COM