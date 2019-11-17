LIVE: Uganda 2 Malawi 0

⚽ FULL TIME

Uganda 🇺🇬 2 (Emma Okwi -29th, Bayo -66th) Malawi 🇲🇼 0

✳ AFCON 2021 Qualifiers

Uganda 🇺🇬 – 4 Points

Burkina Faso 🇧🇫- 4 Points

Malawi 🇲🇼- 3 Points

South Sudan 🇸🇸- 0 Points

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes went top of AFCON qualifying Group B with four points after they beat Malawi 2-0 at Mandela Stadium on Sunday.

Uganda’s two goals came off defensive errors by the visitors who struggled to sock the pressure. First Emma Okwi latched onto a long over head ball that beat a defender, to thump in the opening goal, before Fahad Bayo shrugged of tackles, to drill his later in the second half.

It is a flying start for new Coach Jonathan McKinstry, who opened his era with a goalless draw away to Burkina Faso. Burkina are set to join Uganda at 4 points, as they lead South Sudan 2-0 in Juba.

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Uganda 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 2 Burkina Faso 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 3 Malawi 2 1 0 1 1 2 −1 3 4 South Sudan 2 0 0 2 1 3 −2 0

Uganda Cranes XI that started:

Denis Onyango (GK, Captain ) 18, Nico Wadada 14, Bevis Mugabi 5, Joseph Ochaya 2, Murushid Juuko 4, Khalid Aucho 8, Mike Azira 23, Faruku Miya 17,Emmanuel Okwi 7, William Kizito 10 & Fahad Bayo 13.

Subs: Robert Odongkara (GK) 1,Charles Lukwago (GK) 19, Isaac Muleme 20, Hassan Wasswa 16, Nicholas Kasozi 11, Timothy Awany 3, Halid Lwaliwa 15,Taddeo Lwanga 6, Allan Kyambadde 21, Patrick Kaddu 9 & Allan Okello 12

