LIVE: Uganda 2 Malawi 0

⚽ FULL TIME
Uganda 🇺🇬 2 (Emma Okwi -29th, Bayo -66th) Malawi 🇲🇼 0
✳ AFCON 2021 Qualifiers
Uganda 🇺🇬 – 4 Points
Burkina Faso 🇧🇫- 4 Points
Malawi 🇲🇼- 3 Points
South Sudan 🇸🇸- 0 Points
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes went top of AFCON qualifying Group B with four points after they beat Malawi 2-0 at Mandela Stadium on Sunday.
Uganda’s two goals came off defensive errors by the visitors who struggled to sock the pressure. First Emma Okwi latched onto a long over head ball that beat a defender, to thump in the opening goal, before Fahad Bayo shrugged of tackles, to drill his later in the second half.
It is a flying start for new Coach Jonathan McKinstry, who opened his era with a goalless draw away to Burkina Faso. Burkina are set to join Uganda at 4 points, as they lead South Sudan 2-0 in Juba.
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Uganda
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|4
|2
|Burkina Faso
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|3
|Malawi
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|−1
|3
|4
|South Sudan
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|−2
|0
Uganda Cranes XI that started:
Denis Onyango (GK, Captain ) 18, Nico Wadada 14, Bevis Mugabi 5, Joseph Ochaya 2, Murushid Juuko 4, Khalid Aucho 8, Mike Azira 23, Faruku Miya 17,Emmanuel Okwi 7, William Kizito 10 & Fahad Bayo 13.
Subs: Robert Odongkara (GK) 1,Charles Lukwago (GK) 19, Isaac Muleme 20, Hassan Wasswa 16, Nicholas Kasozi 11, Timothy Awany 3, Halid Lwaliwa 15,Taddeo Lwanga 6, Allan Kyambadde 21, Patrick Kaddu 9 & Allan Okello 12
LIVE TWITTER FEED