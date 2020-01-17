LIVE: Release of 2019 PLE results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni is set to release Primary Leaving Examinations- PLE at Kampala Parents School.

At last year’s 2018 PLE, male candidates performed better than their female counterparts with about 41,000 of them passing in division one compare to their female counterparts who only had 35,000 passing in division one.

The best-done subjects in 2018 were English followed by Social Studies. Science and Mathematics were the worst done subjects.

