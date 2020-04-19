LIVE: President Museveni to reinforce 21-day quarantine

Uganda COVID-19 history

🔸 April 15-18 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 55

🔹 April 14 – 1 new case – TOTAL 55

🔸 April 13 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 54

🔹 April 12 – 1 new case – TOTAL 54

🔸 April 9-11 – 0 new – TOTAL 53

🔸 April 8 – 1 new – TOTAL 53

🔹 April 7 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 52

🔹 April 6 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 52

🔹 April 5 – 4 new cases – TOTAL 52

🔸 April 4 – 0 new cases – TOTAL 48

🔹 April 3 – 3 new cases – TOTAL 48

🔸 April 2 – 1 new case – TOTAL 45

🔹 March 31 – 11 new – TOTAL 44

🔹 March 28 – 7 new cases – TOTAL 30

🔸 March 27 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 23

🔹 March 26 – 4 new cases – TOTAL 18

🔸 March 25 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 14

🔹 March 23 – 8 new cases – TOTAL 9

🔸 March 21 – First case – TOTAL 1

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni will today make his first address since he extended Uganda’s COVID-19 lock-down for 21 days to May 5.

Museveni is expected to clarify on several measures he took in place, especially on food distribution and car stickers that have bee abused. He is also expected to put in new measures to ensure faster tests are done for truck drivers entering from the neigbouring countries.

Security on Saturday set up roadblocks across the city and Masaka road, and nabbed hundreds of vehicles either with false stickers or not following the standard operating procedures put in place.

Uganda heeded a call by the World Health Organisation (WHO) not to lift restrictions quickly. The World Health Organisation warned countries against lifting lockdown restrictions quickly even in cases where the Coronavirus pandemic may have reached a plateau.

Uganda has so far 55 confirmed cases and has had up to 28 recover from the virus.

