LIVE: President Museveni set to end lockdown

The Independent December 31, 2021 COVID-19 Updates, NEWS Leave a comment

President Museveni set to speak tonight

✳ LIVE 8pm

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni will deliver his annual New Year message at 8pm today. He is expected to announce the full re-opening of the economy after two years of lockdown measures.

Despite rising figures of Ugandans testing positive for COVID-19, as the new variant Omicron threatens a third wave for the country, experts indicate restrictions will be lifted tonight ahead of the new year.

“We are entering the 3rd wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant. We agreed that despite the increase in cases, we should open the economy in January,” Minister of ICT and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi said on Thursday.

