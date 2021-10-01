LIVE: President Museveni address on security

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni is addressing the nation on peace and security, and will also focus on the judiciary.
He started by giving a history of instability in Uganda and how the National Resistance Movement turned it around in 1986.
“This current crime wave will be defeated because of the support of the people, and improved technology being used by the security officers,” he said.
The president’s issues on bail over capital offenses is right coz the public is violating the principles of right.how ever it was him self who bent his judiciary and the public as well he gave maximum idependecy to the judiciary with no respect to the values,norms and customs of society. My president whatever u do now won’t work unless u want to be blacklisted. Leave people do as u brought them up