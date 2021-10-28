LIVE: President Museveni address on COVID-19

✳ Curfew remains 7pm

✳ Schools Open in January

✳ 12 million vaccinations by December

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has said Uganda has received adequate supplies of vaccines, and will have at least 12 million vaccinated by end of December. The focus will be on priority groups including health workers, teachers and workers in bars and markets.

“I don’t believe that Ugandans are refusing to get vaccinated, they are just not told. I now want to inform you that vaccines are available at the health centres and schools and the rest of the economy will be opened in January 2022,” he said.

He said once the 12 million are vaccinated, government will be able to fully open.

“It is now possible to resume normal activity and reopen the economy with rational safety – if people get vaccinated,” he said.

He confirmed schools will only open in January, but did not talk about the 7pm curfew, which many thought would be lifted.

