LIVE: Museveni statement on Labour Day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni will address the country on television and radio to mark the International Labour Day. The annual celebrations will this time not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Museveni is expected to hail the health workers for Uganda’s effort to contain the pandemic, and outline government measures to assist the labour force and employers struggling to retain them.

Minister of Gender, Labour and social development Frank K Tumwebaze early this week a ttended a virtual meeting of African Labour ministers where they discussed how the COVID-19 response should prioritize social protection of society’s most prone groups. The Ministes talked of occupational safety and health of workers.

LIVE UPDATE DUE