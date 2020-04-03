LIVE: Museveni expected to clarify on food distribution

Uganda COVID-19 history
🔸 April 2 – 1 new case – TOTAL 45
🔹 March 31 – 11 new cases – TOTAL 44
🔸 March 29 – 3 new cases – TOTAL 33
🔹 March 28 – 7 new cases – TOTAL 30
🔸 March 27 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 23
🔹 March 26 – 4 new cases – TOTAL 18
🔸 March 25 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 14
🔹 March 23 – 8 new cases – TOTAL 9
🔸 March 21 – First case – TOTAL 1
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni is expected to clarify on several measures put in place for Uganda in the battle to contain COVID-19. This will be his 8th address in two weeks.
Key among them is a decision to distribute food to people who ‘live by hand to mount’ in Kampala and Wakiso, who have been affected most by the 14 day quarantine.