LIVE: Museveni expected to clarify on food distribution

Uganda COVID-19 history

🔸 April 2 – 1 new case – TOTAL 45

🔹 March 31 – 11 new cases – TOTAL 44

🔸 March 29 – 3 new cases – TOTAL 33

🔹 March 28 – 7 new cases – TOTAL 30

🔸 March 27 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 23

🔹 March 26 – 4 new cases – TOTAL 18

🔸 March 25 – 5 new cases – TOTAL 14

🔹 March 23 – 8 new cases – TOTAL 9

🔸 March 21 – First case – TOTAL 1

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni is expected to clarify on several measures put in place for Uganda in the battle to contain COVID-19. This will be his 8th address in two weeks.

Key among them is a decision to distribute food to people who ‘live by hand to mount’ in Kampala and Wakiso, who have been affected most by the 14 day quarantine.

