LIVE: Museveni delivers State of the Nation Address 2017

In fulfillment of the constitutional requirement under Article101 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday delivered the State of the Nation Address, 2017.

The president mainly gave accountability on particular government commitments and appraised the country of the plans and strategies for the next twelve months. He also outlined bills that will come to parliament (see full list below).

“On this occasion of the State of the Nation address, I will just summarize what the NRM was telling the population during the elections of last year. In order to guarantee prosperity of our country, we need to remember five issues,” said in his address. (see live feed page 2)

“These five are: peace; development of the infrastructure and the human resource; wealth creation; jobs creation; and market access. Sometimes, we package them differently as ten strategic bottlenecks.”

His address at Kampala Serena Conference Centre also marks the opening of the 2nd session of the 10th Parliament.

FULL SPEECH

State of the Nation Address President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni June 6, 2017 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd

PROPOSED LEGISLATIVE PROGRAM /FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/2018