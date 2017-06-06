LIVE: Museveni delivers State of the Nation Address 2017

In fulfillment of the constitutional requirement under Article101 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday delivered the State of the Nation Address, 2017.
The president mainly gave accountability on particular government commitments and appraised the country of the plans and strategies for the next twelve months. He also outlined bills that will come to parliament (see full list below).
“On this occasion of the State of the Nation address, I will just summarize what the NRM was telling the population during the elections of last year. In order to guarantee prosperity of our country, we need to remember five issues,” said in his address. (see live feed page 2)
“These five are: peace; development of the infrastructure and the human resource; wealth creation; jobs creation; and market access. Sometimes, we package them differently as ten strategic bottlenecks.”
His address at Kampala Serena Conference Centre also marks the opening of the 2nd session of the 10th Parliament.
FULL SPEECH
State of the Nation Address President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni June 6, 2017 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd
PROPOSED LEGISLATIVE PROGRAM /FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/2018
|S/NO
|MINISTRY
|A
|MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
|1
|Management of Uganda Government properties abroad “Overseas properties and Immunities Bill.
|2
|The Uganda Institute for Diplomacy and International Affairs (UIDIA), Bill.
|3
|Foreign Service Bill
|B
|MINISTRY OF GENDER, LABOUR & SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT
|4
|Social Impact Assessment and Accountability Bill.
|5
|The National Council for Disability Amendment Bill.
|6
|Community Mobilization and Empowerment Bill
|7
|The Traditional and Cultural Leaders (Amendment) Bill.
|8
|The Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment)Bill
|9
|The Labor Disputes (Arbitration and Settlement) (Amendment) Bill.
|10
|The Employment (Amendment) Bill.
|11
|The Workers Compensation (Amendment) Bill.
|12
|National Youth Service Scheme Bill
|13
|National Youth Council (Amendment) Bill.
|14
|Uganda National Cultural Center (Amendment )Bill, 1959 CAP 50
|C
|MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SERVICE
|15
|Public Service Pension Fund Bill,
|16
|Salaries and Allowances (Specified officer) Bill cap 291 of 1999
|17
|The National Records and Archives (Amendment) Bill.
|T
|MINISTRY OF FINANCE, PLANNING & ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
|18
|Bank of Uganda (Amendment) Bill.
|19
|National Payments Systems Bill.
|20
|Investment Code (Amendment) Bill,
|21
|Micro Finance Deposit Taking Institutions (Amendment) Bill.
|22
|Financial Leasing Bill
|23
|Motor Third Party Insurance Bill.
|24
|Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018
|25
|VAT (Amendment) Bill, 2018
|26
|Excise Tariff (Amendment) Bill, 2018
|27
|Stamps Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2018
|28
|Finance Bill, 2018
|29
|Tax Procedures Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018
|30
|Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2018
|31
|Appropriation Bill, 2018
|32
|Institute of Procurement Professionals of Uganda (IPPU) Bill
|33
|Annual Budget Estimates for FY2018/19 – Motion
|34
|Corrigenda for FY2018/19 – Motion
|35
|Budget Speech FY2018/19 – Motion
|36
|National Budget Framework Paper FY2018/19 – Motion
|37
|Semi Annual Budget Performance Report FY2017/18 – Motion
|E
|Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
|38
|Agriculture Extension Bill
|39
|The NAADS Amendment Bill.
|40
|The Universities and Tertiary Institutions (Amendment)Bill.
|41
|Fisheries Bill
|42
|National Coffee Bill
|F
|Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
|43
|Constitution (Amendment) Bill.
|44
|Administration of the Judiciary Bill.
|45
|Geneva Conventions Act (Amendment) Bill.
|46
|The National Legal Aid Bill,2015
|G
|Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities
|47
|Uganda Wildlife (Amendment) Bill.
|H
|Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development
|48
|Uganda Land Commission Bill
|49
|Land Lord –Tenant Bill
|I
|Ministry of Water and Environment
|50
|NEMA Act (Amendment) Bill.
|51
|The Climate Change Bill.
|52
|Water Act (Amendment) Bill.
|J
|Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives
|53
|New Sugar Bill.
|54
|Consumer Protection Bill.
|K
|Ministry of Works and Transport
|55
|Uganda Construction Industry Commission (UCICO) Bill.
|56
|The Engineers Registration Act (Amendment) Bill.
|57
|The Draft Roads (Amendment)Bill
|58
|Building Control Bill
|59
|The Civil Aviation Authority (Amendment) Bill
|60
|Traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Bill
|L
|Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Sports
|61
|National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) (Amendment) Bill.
|62
|Physical Activity and Sports (PAS) Bill.
|63
|Uganda National Examination Board Act (UNEB) Amendment Bill.
|64
|The Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium (Amendment) Bill.
|M
|Ministry of Internal Affairs
|65
|Government Chemist Agency Bill.
|66
|Uganda Citizenship and Immigration Control Act (Amendment) Bill.
|67
|Small Arms and Light Weapons Control Bill.
|68
|A policy framework on poison information management in Uganda (to guide the government Analytical Laboratory in establishing the National Poison Information Centre)
|N
|The Office of The President (Directorate for Ethics and Integrity
|69
|The Inspectorate of Government (Amendment) Bill.
|70
|The Asset Recovery Bill.
|O
|Ministry of Health
|71
|National Specialized Hospital Bill
|72
|National Health Insurance Bill
|73
|Indigenous and Complementary Medicine Bill
|74
|Mental Health Bill
|75
|National Food and Drug Authority Bill
|76
|Public Health Act
|77
|Health Tertiary Institutions Bill
|78
|Organ and Tissue Transplant Bill
|79
|Uganda Health Services Management Institute Bill
|80
|Pharmacy Bill
|81
|National Health Laboratories Services Bill