LIVE: Lockdown decision

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | President Yoweri Museveni is expected to address the nation shortly as the nation awaits a decision on whether the lockdown continues and in what form. Events in the week already indicate that schools will be among the last to be re-opened.

“The markets, private and public transport… those we are discussing on how we can start easing the lockdown on them. [But] We need a comprehensive plan if we are to open schools. In some districts nearly half of the children in the schools are from neigbouring districts and countries. Uganda is an education hub, from university, tertiary. secondary to primary,” Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine said in Kisoro last week.

Uganda’s health minister Dr Ruth Aceng and Permanent Secretary Dr Atwine have just completed a tour of the country’s northern and western borders, another area of concern as are the truck drivers. Of Uganda’s current 89 confirmed cases, 30 have been truck drivers in the past fortnight.

The lockdown was originally set to run until May 5, and a decision on its ease, extension or not, will likely depend on results from community tests of 20,000 Ugandans that was launched early last week. So far only 3 people have tested positive in the community tests done in the past four days.

Schools were closed in March, 2020 as one of the preventive measures against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Community survey key

The key factor that could influence Museveni’s decision will be 20,000 tests commissioned last week.

The Ministry of Health launched a rapid survey which will guide on lifting the Coronavirus COVID -19 lockdown. The survey will estimate the community prevalence of the virus.

According to the Minister of Health Dr Aceng, this survey will involve a representative population of truckers and communities along their routes, health workers, market vendors, fishing communities, Taxi drivers, LDUs and religious leaders.

