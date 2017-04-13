Wednesday , September 22 2021
Lato Milk
LIVE: Jeff Koinange Live….on NBS TV

The Independent April 13, 2017

Jeff Koinange, and equally combative Ugandan journalist Andrew Mwenda, will be guests in tonight’s NBS TV Frontline show.

The Kenyan journalist and talk show host of Jeff Koinange Live will feature in what is expected to be an explosive analysis of social media, freedoms and corruption in East Africa.

One comment

  1. Tukwasibwe
    September 22, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    The media giants of East Africa

    Reply

