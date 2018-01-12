LIVE: Janet Museveni releases PLE results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Education and Sports Minister Janet Museveni has today released results from the Primary Leaving Examinations of 2017.

As the stage was being set for the release of the results, Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) chair Prof. Mary Okwakol indicated that performance has improved and more candidates will be able to join post primary institutions.

She decried increasing malpractices and said it should be viewed as a national security threat. A total 646,080 candidates sat the exams, with the number of female candidates at 333,495 (51.3%) and male candidates 312,585 (48.7%). This is the fourth straight year that there are more girls taking the exams.

UNEB Secretary Dan Nokrach Odongo also revealed that SST and Science were among the best passed subjects while there was a decline in distinctions in Maths and English.

He said overall performance in 2017 is better than 2016 except in division 1 level where there was a decrease.

Results showed that the worst performing districts in the country are Kween, Bukwo, Tororo, Kayunga, Mbale, Mayuge, Kamuli, Buvuma, Budaka and Bududa.

Senior one selection exercise will begin on January 24 at UMA in Lugogo

District and municipal inspectors are required to collect copies of the results from UNEB offices effective today at 3pm They can be obtained instantly on phone >Go to messages,type PLE, space type full index No and send to 6600

Last year, Fort Portal Municipal Council in western Uganda had the highest percentage number of pupils passing the 2016 Primary Leaving Exams (PLE) .

Fort Portal Municipal Council had a 99.9% pass rate, followed by Entebbe 99.3%, Ntungamo 99.2% and Rukungiri 91%. Others in the top 10 districts include Jinja Municipal Council 98.6%, Kabale MC 98.5%, Masaka and Mbarara MC 98.4%, Lira and Masindi at 98.1% passes.

Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) revealed that 640, 833 candidates registered for exams – 488,310 (76%) from UPE schools, 152,657 (24%) from private schools. Up to 1,886 candidates’ results have however been withheld.