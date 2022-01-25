LIVE: Installation of Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere

Rubaga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Right Reverend Paul Ssemogerere, the Archbishop-elect of Kampala Archdiocese, will officially be installed as Archbishop today.

He is replacing the late Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga who died on April 3, 2021.

Today also marks the end of Ssemogerere’s service in Kasana -Luwero Diocese as Bishop, which he has shepherded for 13 years. Ssemogerere took over as the second Bishop of Kasana -Luwero Diocese on August 23, 2008, and served until December 9, 2021, when Pope Francis appointed him Kampala Archbishop.

Ssemogerere set off early today from Kasana-Luwero Diocese ahead of his installation. Ssemogerere first attended private prayers in adoration chapel and thereafter mass in Our Lady of Fatima Queen of Peace in Luwero town.

Priests led by Monsignor Francis Xavier Mpanga prayed for journey mercies and blessings for Ssemogerere in his new office. Ssemogerere said that he was happy for the Christians that turned up to bid him farewell and escort him to his new office.

He then set off from his pastoral home at 06:57 am and waved to Christians that lined up to bid him farewell as he embarked on the 64-kilometre journey, which is expected to take him not more than one hour.

Dozens of priests and Christians joined Ssemogerere’s convoy to escort him to his new calling. Ssemogerere will make a stopover at Lumansi swamp near Matugga town, which borders Kasana-Luwero diocese where he will be received by a team from Kampala Archdiocese.

URN