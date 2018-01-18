LIVE: Goalkeeper Ochan dropped for Uganda vs Namibia

FT: Uganda 🇺🇬 0 Namibia 🇳🇦 1 | Zambia 🇿🇲 2 Ivory Coast 0

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre will again depend on Derrick Nsibambi for goals, as Shaban Mohammed is out injured in the must-win match today against Namibia.

“Shaban Mohamed (forward) is out injured and should be ready for the final match against Cote d’Ivoire,” Desabre said ahead of Uganda’s second match at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan who made an error in the opening game that Uganda lost 3-1 to Zambia, has been dropped. Coming in goal is Isma Watenga.

Rusty debutants Namibia already have a win under their belt, having scored in stoppage time on Sunday to shock the Ivory Coast 1-0 in Group B during the opening round of matches at the African Nations Championship.

Cranes starting line up: 19-Watenga Isma (GK), 14-Nicholas Wadada, 3-Isaac Muleme, 5-Timothy Awanyi, 4-Bernard Muwanga (Capt), 21-Taddeo Lwanga, 23-Milton Karisa, 10-Mutyaba Muzamiru, 11-Derrick Nsibambi, 15-Sadam Juma,17-Kyambadde

Group B

At Marrakech

Zambia 2 (Mulenga 8, 74) Ivory Coast 0

Namibia 1 (Nekundi 90+2) Uganda 0

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Zambia 2 2 0 0 5 1 6 – qualified

Namibia 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 – qualified

Uganda 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Ivory Coast 2 0 0 2 0 3 0

#TotalCHAN2018 Tweets

