LIVE: EC’s Byabakama releases first results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electorate Commission Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama has started releasing provisional Uganda election results in the early hours of Friday.

With less than 0.5% of votes cast in 330 polling stations, representing 1% of the total polling stations, Yoweri Museveni Turuhagurwa Kaguta polled 50,097 votes or 61.3%, followed by Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert with 22,802 votes or 27.9% of the valid votes.

Valid votes were 81,724 and invalid votes were 3,997 or 4.7% of the total votes so far released from the 330 polling stations.

The next batch of results will be released at 9 am on Friday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW