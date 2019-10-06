LIVE: Cheptegei ready to step into Mo Farah’s shoes

✳10,000m lineup – 8PM
|LANE
|BIB
|ATHLETE
|COUNTRY
|PB
|SB 2019
|1
|1291
|Rodgers KWEMOI
|KEN
|27:25.23
|27:26.92
|2
|237
|Onesphore NZIKWINKUNDA
|BDI
|28:09.98
|28:11.90
|3
|1906
|Shadrack KIPCHIRCHIR
|USA
|27:07.55
|27:47.71
|4
|1085
|Yemaneberhan CRIPPA
|ITA
|27:44.21
|27:49.79
|5
|1907
|Leonard KORIR
|USA
|27:20.18
|27:34.01
|6
|701
|Hagos GEBRHIWET
|ETH
|26:48.95
|26:48.95
|7
|1488
|Sondre Nordstad MOEN
|NOR
|27:24.78
|27:24.78
|8
|394
|Mohammed AHMED
|CAN
|27:02.35
|9
|697
|Andamlak BELIHU
|ETH
|26:53.15
|26:53.15
|10
|245
|Soufiane BOUCHIKHI
|BEL
|27:41.20
|28:04.09
|11
|640
|Aron KIFLE
|ERI
|27:09.92
|27:27.68
|12
|1793
|Joshua CHEPTEGEI
|UGA
|26:49.94
|13
|1912
|Lopez LOMONG
|USA
|27:30.06
|27:30.06
|14
|1287
|Alex KORIO
|KEN
|27:29.40
|27:29.40
|15
|705
|Yomif KEJELCHA
|ETH
|26:49.99
|26:49.99
|16
|236
|Thierry NDIKUMWENAYO
|BDI
|17
|1680
|Julien WANDERS
|SUI
|27:17.29
|27:17.29
|18
|1284
|Rhonex KIPRUTO
|KEN
|26:50.16
|26:50.16
|19
|235
|Rodrigue KWIZERA
|BDI
|20
|1798
|Abdallah Kibet MANDE
|UGA
|27:22.89
|27:22.89
|21
|362
|Hassan CHANI
|BRN
|27:38.16
|28:31.30
✳Prize Money
1st $60,000
2nd $30,000
3rd $20,000
4th $15,000
5th $10,000
6th $6,000
7th $5,000
8th $4,000
Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT | With the retirement of legend Mo Farah from track competition, the 10,000 metres will have a new champion tonight for the first time since Moscow 2013.
By the time he retired last year, Farah had captured 10 successive world or Olympic titles in the 10,000 metres.
Mo leaves a pack of Kenyan, Ethiopian and Ugandan long distance aces ready to reclaim the crown for Africa.
It is however Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, who in taking the Commonwealth Games 5000m and 10000m double, and the World cross country crown, will be the man to beat at Doha tonight.
“He is in his best shape ever,” his coach Addy Ruiter said before the race. “We have a plan A, B, C and if it fails, D. But races are different, anything can happen but it sometimes comes down to the individual.”
The biggest threat to Cheptegei will come in the form of Ethiopians Yomif Kejelcha and Hagos Gebrhiwet who have the fastest times in the distance this year, with 26:49.99 and 26:48.95 respectively. Sandwiching their times is Cheptegei, with 26:49.94.
If he does win, he will become only the fourth Ugandan to win World Athletics Championship gold, joining steeplechaser Dorcus Inzikuru in Helsinki 2005, Stephen Kiprotich off track in the marathon in Moscow 2013 and Halimah Nakaayi in the 800m at Doha 2019.
Other medals for Uganda at the Worlds have been two Silvers by Davis Kamoga Athens 1997 and Joshua Cheptegei 2017; Bronzes by Moses Kipsiro Osaka 2007 and Solomon Mutai in Beijing 2015.
The reward for winning a World Championship gold is a tax-free $60,000 prize. If one breaks the world record, which is 26:17.53 minutes, a $100,000 bonus is given.
✳ Commonwealth 10,000m final result last year
|Rank
|Order
|Name
|Result
|Notes
|8
|Joshua Cheptegei (UGA)
|27:19.62
|GR
|12
|Mohammed Ahmed (CAN)
|27:20.56
|14
|Rodgers Kwemoi (KEN)
|27:28.66
|SB
|4
|4
|Jacob Kiplimo (UGA)
|27:30.25
|SB
|5
|15
|Jake Robertson (NZL)
|27:30.90
|NR
|6
|9
|Stephen Mokoka (RSA)
|27:44.58
|SB
|7
|11
|Timothy Toroitich (UGA)
|27:47.35
|8
|2
|Jonathan Ndiku (KEN)
|27:56.24
|9
|13
|Andy Vernon (ENG)
|28:17.11
|10
|10
|Josphat Bett Kipkoech (KEN)
|28:56.22
|11
|5
|Stewart McSweyn (AUS)
|28:58.22
|12
|6
|Kefasi Chitsala (MAW)
|29:21.68
|PB
|13
|3
|Toka Badboy (LES)
|31:22.38
|–
|1
|Patrick Tiernan (AUS)
|DQ
|R 163.3b
|–
|7
|Simon Charley (VAN)
|DNS
✳Prize Money