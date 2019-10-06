Sunday , October 6 2019
LIVE: Cheptegei ready to step into Mo Farah’s shoes

The Independent October 6, 2019 SPORTS, The News Today Leave a comment

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Mo Farah (R) shakes hands with Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei after they competed in the Men’s 5000m at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. The 10,000m will have a new champion who is not Mo Farah for the first time since 2013.

✳10,000m lineup – 8PM

 LANE BIB ATHLETE COUNTRY PB SB 2019
1 1291 Rodgers KWEMOI KENKEN 27:25.23 27:26.92
2 237 Onesphore NZIKWINKUNDA BDIBDI 28:09.98 28:11.90
3 1906 Shadrack KIPCHIRCHIR USAUSA 27:07.55 27:47.71
4 1085 Yemaneberhan CRIPPA ITAITA 27:44.21 27:49.79
5 1907 Leonard KORIR USAUSA 27:20.18 27:34.01
6 701 Hagos GEBRHIWET ETHETH 26:48.95 26:48.95
7 1488 Sondre Nordstad MOEN NORNOR 27:24.78 27:24.78
8 394 Mohammed AHMED CANCAN 27:02.35
9 697 Andamlak BELIHU ETHETH 26:53.15 26:53.15
10 245 Soufiane BOUCHIKHI BELBEL 27:41.20 28:04.09
11 640 Aron KIFLE ERIERI 27:09.92 27:27.68
12 1793 Joshua CHEPTEGEI UGAUGA 26:49.94
13 1912 Lopez LOMONG USAUSA 27:30.06 27:30.06
14 1287 Alex KORIO KENKEN 27:29.40 27:29.40
15 705 Yomif KEJELCHA ETHETH 26:49.99 26:49.99
16 236 Thierry NDIKUMWENAYO BDIBDI
17 1680 Julien WANDERS SUISUI 27:17.29 27:17.29
18 1284 Rhonex KIPRUTO KENKEN 26:50.16 26:50.16
19 235 Rodrigue KWIZERA BDIBDI
20 1798 Abdallah Kibet MANDE UGAUGA 27:22.89 27:22.89
21 362 Hassan CHANI BRNBRN 27:38.16 28:31.30

✳Prize Money
1st $60,000
2nd $30,000
3rd $20,000
4th $15,000
5th $10,000
6th $6,000
7th $5,000
8th $4,000

Doha, Qatar  | THE INDEPENDENT | With the retirement of legend Mo Farah from track competition, the 10,000 metres will have a new champion tonight for the first time since Moscow 2013.

By the time he retired last year, Farah had captured 10 successive world or Olympic titles in the 10,000 metres.

Mo leaves a pack of Kenyan, Ethiopian and Ugandan long distance aces ready to reclaim the crown for Africa.

It is however Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei, who in taking the Commonwealth Games 5000m and 10000m double, and the World cross country crown, will be the man to beat at Doha tonight.

“He is in his best shape ever,” his coach Addy Ruiter said before the race. “We have a plan A, B, C and if it fails, D. But races are different, anything can happen but it sometimes comes down to the individual.”

The biggest threat to Cheptegei will come in the form of Ethiopians Yomif Kejelcha and Hagos Gebrhiwet who have the fastest times in the distance this year, with 26:49.99 and 26:48.95 respectively. Sandwiching their times is Cheptegei, with 26:49.94.

If he does win, he will become only the fourth Ugandan to win World Athletics Championship gold, joining steeplechaser Dorcus Inzikuru in Helsinki 2005, Stephen Kiprotich off track in the marathon in Moscow 2013 and Halimah Nakaayi in the 800m at Doha 2019.

Other medals for Uganda at the Worlds have been two Silvers by Davis Kamoga Athens 1997 and Joshua Cheptegei 2017; Bronzes by Moses Kipsiro Osaka 2007 and Solomon Mutai in Beijing 2015.

The reward for winning a World Championship gold is a tax-free $60,000 prize. If one breaks the world record, which is  26:17.53 minutes, a $100,000 bonus is given.

LIVE

✳ Commonwealth 10,000m final result last year

Rank Order Name Result Notes
1st, gold medalist(s) 8  Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 27:19.62 GR
2nd, silver medalist(s) 12  Mohammed Ahmed (CAN) 27:20.56
3rd, bronze medalist(s) 14  Rodgers Kwemoi (KEN) 27:28.66 SB
4 4  Jacob Kiplimo (UGA) 27:30.25 SB
5 15  Jake Robertson (NZL) 27:30.90 NR
6 9  Stephen Mokoka (RSA) 27:44.58 SB
7 11  Timothy Toroitich (UGA) 27:47.35
8 2  Jonathan Ndiku (KEN) 27:56.24
9 13  Andy Vernon (ENG) 28:17.11
10 10  Josphat Bett Kipkoech (KEN) 28:56.22
11 5  Stewart McSweyn (AUS) 28:58.22
12 6  Kefasi Chitsala (MAW) 29:21.68 PB
13 3  Toka Badboy (LES) 31:22.38
1  Patrick Tiernan (AUS) DQ R 163.3b
7  Simon Charley (VAN) DNS

