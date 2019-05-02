LIVE: Bobi Wine bail hearing via video link

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s bail application is today being conducted via the video conferencing system between Buganda Road Court and Luzira Prison.

The digital video conferencing facility, set up by NITA, was last month launched by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe.

The E-court has been designed to aid mentioning of all criminal cases at Buganda Road Court involving accused persons on remand before cases are fixed for trial.

This system, first in East Africa links a court of law set up in a prison and an audio visual link connecting the court to the prison.

