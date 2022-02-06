LIVE: AFCON final, Senegal versus Egypt

🔴 CAF FINAL

✳ Senegal 0 Egypt 0 FT

Yaounde, Cameroon | THE INDEPENDENT | Egypt rode their luck in the opening minutes of the AFCON 2021 final, when Sadio Mane missed a penalty that would have given Senegal an early lead.

The match ended goalless after extra-time, and will now be decided on spot kicks.

Here is the result

🔴 CHAMPS

#TeamSenegal | ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅

#TeamEgypt | ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌

Match Preview

It is kick off time as the 33rd edition of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 reaches a grand final, with Senegal taking on Egypt at Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé.

While Senegal was expected at this stage of the competition as one of the favorites for winning their first ever title and last edition runner-up, Egypt defied offs that did not nominate them to go far and managed a formidable campaign to play for a record extension eighth AFCON title.

Losing twice in the two final matches they played (2002 and 2019), Senegal are hoping for a “third time lucky” this time round.