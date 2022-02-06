LIVE: AFCON final, Senegal versus Egypt

🔴 CAF FINAL
✳ Senegal 0 Egypt 0 FT
Yaounde, Cameroon | THE INDEPENDENT | Egypt rode their luck in the opening minutes of the AFCON 2021 final, when Sadio Mane missed a penalty that would have given Senegal an early lead.
The match ended goalless after extra-time, and will now be decided on spot kicks.
Here is the result
🔴 CHAMPS
#TeamSenegal | ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅
#TeamEgypt | ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌
#AFCON2021:#Salah tells Gabaski where he thinks Mane will put the penalty. #Mane comes and tells #Gabaski where he will place it.
And it’s been saved#TeamEgypt #TeamSenegal pic.twitter.com/ec35vOyOBE
— Josly Ngoma (@josly_ngoma) February 6, 2022
Match Preview
It is kick off time as the 33rd edition of TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 reaches a grand final, with Senegal taking on Egypt at Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé.
While Senegal was expected at this stage of the competition as one of the favorites for winning their first ever title and last edition runner-up, Egypt defied offs that did not nominate them to go far and managed a formidable campaign to play for a record extension eighth AFCON title.
Losing twice in the two final matches they played (2002 and 2019), Senegal are hoping for a “third time lucky” this time round.
The Teranga Lions had less complicated tests given the opponents’ road to the final. After beating Zimbabwe 1-0 and two goalless draws with Guinea and Malawi to top their Group, Sadio Mané’s teammates defeated Cape Verde 2-0, Equatorial Guinea 3-1 then Burkina Faso by the same score in the knockouts.
Once again they will rely on the vast experience of Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly among others.
The Egyptians, seven times winner of the competition (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008 and 2010) are hoping of an eighth star on their jersey, twelve years from their last glory.
After a loss in their opener to Nigeria, Egypt defeated Guinea Bissau and Sudan to go through the group stage. Since then, The Pharaohs managed to oust three big names needing three extra times and two penalty shootouts. Neither Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco, nor hosts Cameroon managed to stop the Pharaohs in their quest to reach the grand final, five years after their heartbreak in Gabon 2017 final.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah led by example in every game, and he will be looked to again to have his moment of lifting the title. Missing injured Mohamed Elshenawy, goalkeeper Mohamed Abu Gabal who produced shootout heroics against Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon will be once again the first line of the Pharaohs title quest.
