LIVE: 4th Quadripartite Katuna communique

Katuna, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidents Yoweri Museveni, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, João Lourenço of Angola and Felix Tshisekedi of DRC will shortly brief the media about resolutions of the 4th Quadripartite Heads of State Summit.

The meeting was part of the resolutions of the third Quadripartite summit held in Luanda, Angola on February 2, 2020, to mainly resolve a standoff between the two neighbouring countries, which was heightened by the closure of the Rwandan border at Gatuna last year.

During the time of the border closure, Rwandan authorities accused Uganda of abducting Rwandan citizens and locking them up in ungazetted areas. Rwandan nationals were also advised against travelling to Uganda, on grounds that there safety could not be guaranteed.

Rwanda also accused Uganda of hosting and facilitating dissidents especially from the Rwanda National Congress and the Democratic Forces for the liberation of Rwanda, who have declared war on the Kigali administration.

But during the Luanda summit, it was agreed that the two nations release prisoners being held in their countries, refrain from interference in each other’s affairs, protect the Human rights of citizens of both Uganda and Rwanda and continuation of the activities of the Ad-Hoc commission, as a mechanism for monitoring the implementation of the process.

They also agreed to meet again at the border today, Friday, January 21, 2020.

