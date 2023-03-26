Littering fine of shs 6m to start in April 

Sunday , March 26 2023
The Independent March 26, 2023

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Officials from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) said in less than two weeks, the enforcement of an express penalty scheme will kick off.

This according to the officials will help to reduce environmental degradation and create a more sustainable environment for Kampala residents.

From April 1, 2023, individuals violating environmental laws such as littering from commercial buildings or throwing trash out of car windows will face an instant fine of Shs 6 million. Failure to conduct environmental and social impact assessments for projects may attract fines of up to Shs 1 billion or 15 years in prison, corporate entities that breach this provision could pay up to Shs 6 billion.

The express penalty scheme, modelled after the one used by traffic police, enables instant justice administration for those who degrade the environment.

Officials from NEMA said the authority is developing guidelines for administering fines to ensure better implementation. The fines aim to deter non-compliance with environmental laws and prevent further environmental degradation.

