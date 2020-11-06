Lira taxi operators abandon park

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Taxi operators in Lira city have abandoned the taxi park and opted to operate on the roadside.

After public transport was reopened in June, the city authorities banned taxis from operating along the streets.

However, some of the taxi drivers in Lira city are not adhering to the guidelines and have resorted to parking and loading passengers along the streets like at Kitgum stage, Aduku road, Corner bar, and others. The other illegal stages are found at Uhuru bar and on Aduku road.

The drivers argue that the taxi park is small to accommodate the big number of taxis and passengers find it inconveniencing to go to the park.

Abdullah Anyang, a driver plying Lira-Kamdini road says that some passengers do not know where the taxi park is located.

Daniel Komakech, a driver plying the Lira-Gulu road argues that the taxi park is too small to accommodate all taxis and it is difficult to observe social distancing.

Edward Ogali, another driver plying the Lira-Abim-Kotido route says due to the small space in the taxi park, having all drivers to load from there is very risky and could lead to the spread of COVID- 19.

Bernard Anyeko, the publicity secretary Lira Urban Transporters Association blames some of the businessmen for crowding the taxi and bus parks.

Lira city authorities have agreed to meet all the drivers and their leaders on Friday over the matter.

