Lira taskforce seeking UGX 97m to fence designated stopover point for truck drivers

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira district COVID-19 taskforce is seeking for 97 million shillings to fence the gazetted parking space for truck drivers.

In April, the Minister of Trade and Cooperatives put in place stopover centres for truck drivers in a move aimed at fighting the spread of Covid-19. The truck drivers are supposed to rest and refresh at the designated centres before continuing with their journeys.

The task force identified Adwila Primary School located in Boroboro parish, Adekokwok sub county. However, the school administration set conditions before the place can be operational.

Among the conditions were for the taskforce to fence off the playground, establish separate toilet facilities for the drivers, set up two water points and extend power to the school compound.

Milton Odongo, the Lira Resident District Commissioner says that the facilities are not yet in place due to lack of funds.

Odongo wants the National COVID-19 taskforce to intervene and support the construction of the fence.

During her visit to the district, the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said that the designated area must be fenced to stop contact between community members and the truck drivers.

While meeting the task force, Peter Ogwang the State Minister for ICT and National Guidance explained that members of the taskforce should ensure that there is a functional designated place for the drivers with or without money.

Ogwang also said that the fight against COVID-19 must be a collective responsibility for everybody instead of relying on the government.

“It’s about our people and it’s about life. If we begin to say everything we must go to Kampala and we wait for resources to come to implement some of the things which will help our people then I think we might be trading in a wrong area.” He said.

*****

URN