Lira residents flock markets panic buying

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of people on Tuesday morning flocked markets in Lira town to purchase food after President Museveni ordered a two-week nationwide lockdown in a bid to combat further spread of the deadly coronavirus.

By 9 am, both village and town dwellers were seen in different parts of the town struggling to wash their hands, which is a mandatory step to get access to buy food.

Robert Olwa, a resident of Amon-oneno village, Abako sub county in Alebtong district rode his bicycle to Lira town to purchase food.

He says buying the same items from his village is more expensive than in Lira town.

“You know, in the village people are selling a kilo of beans at 7,000/- and the rich are struggling for it that is why I came here. I will buy what I can buy for now because the children need to eat.” He said.

Denis Okello, an event manager whose business is now closed is considering sacrificing his meals for the children at home.

Okello says he was not prepared for such strict measures and is now worried about what will happen after the 14 days.

As of today, prices of beans range from 2,200 shillings to 4,500/- depending on the quality.

However, other items like sugar are being sold at 4,000/- a kilo while a small packet of salt which normally goes for 700 shillings is being sold at 1,000 shillings.

Margret Alum, a producer at Lira Produce Lane advises much as many people are coming to buy foodstuff, the sellers shouldn’t take it as an advantage to make money.

“I have not increased the prices of my things because these are the products which I had bought sometimes back at a cheaper price so there is no need of increasing its price now.

Christopher Onap, another produce dealer says that it is the perfect time to make money.

However, URN reporter in Lira observed that as people buy merchandise in shops and markets, they are not obeying the 4-meter self-distancing rule.

At the produce lane, buyers can be seen struggling to either place their orders or check the quality of the products they want to purchase caring less about coming into contact with the next person.

