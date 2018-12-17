Lira RDC orders police to reopen closed cases

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira District Security Committee has directed police to conduct fresh investigations into some closed case files.

The directive stems from several petitions by some residents to the Lira Resident District Commissioner, Milton Odongo.

The RDC told URN this morning that they had resolved to conduct fresh investigations to establish the circumstances, under which some criminal cases reported between 2016 and 2018 were closed.

George Obia, the Lira District Police Commander has confirmed the directive. He says they will conduct public hearings and where necessary obtain details about some of the closed case files.

According to Obia, they will utilize this chance to clean up what he termed as the mess within the police system. Joshua Okello, a resident of Lira town welcomed the decision, saying it will aide their struggle to have their cases concluded logically.

Okello is optimistic that the directive shall help to reactivate some of the criminal case files were closed unfairly.

Some of the notable cases that are to be investigated include one where a casual worker at Tip Top Bakery in Lira town was tortured and stuffed with a red Pepper powder in his anus by his employer.

Others include defilement cases involving high profile personalities.

