Lira Municipal Council suspends payment of Boda Boda fees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lira Municipal has temporarily halted payment of annual registration fees by boda-boda operators.

The suspension of payment of 30,000 shillings was authorized by the Mayor, Mike Ogwang Olwa.

The decision stemmed from series of complaints filed by the cyclists who want the fees reduced to 15,000 shillings.

Ogwang said he has temporarily suspended collection of the money pending further review by the municipal council.

James Obua, the Secretary Lira Bicycle and Motorcycle operations said several motorcycles belonging to their members have since been impounded.

Ogwang has also ordered for the immediate release of over 20 motorcycles that have been impounded by the authorities.

Patrick Ogweng, the Lira Municipality Deputy town clerk says that whereas the Mayor has temporarily halted the collection, the cyclists must be registered in order for them to operate successfully.

He attributes the current confusion to the dispute between various associations of Boda Boda cyclists in the town.

Ogweng blamed operators whose motorcycles have been impounded for using fake number plates.

Out of the 30,000 shillings paid by each cyclist, Ogweng said, Lira municipal council gets at least 50% as revenue.

In 2015, President Museveni banned local governments from collecting daily dues from Boda Boda operators.

Lira municipality has more than 1,500 boda boda operators.

