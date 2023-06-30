Lira district councilors arrested over illegal protest

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Lira on Thursday arrested four councilors of Lira District for staging an illegal protest over unpaid emoluments.

Those arrested are Dennis Owera, representing Itek Sub County, Isaac Ojok of Agweng Town Council, Moses Odunu, councilor representing Amach Town Council and Bonny Okello, councilor Ayami.

On Thursday, councilors turned up for a council meeting but locked the gate to the district chambers and the Council hall, while demanding their payment.

They claim they have not received their emoluments from the local revenue in the last two quarters yet the financial year 2022/2023 is ending. The councilors are demanding over 2.5 million Shillings.

The protest promoted RCM Okello Orik, the LCV Chairperson, and Deputy Speaker Bonny Okello Omara to call the police for intervention.

Police under the command of Joseph Bakaleke, the Lira City District Police Commander deployed at the district headquarters and arrested the councilors.

Okello refuted the allegations levied against him by the councilors.

Okello said that the district did not collect enough revenue to remit the emoluments.

Over the years, Lira District has been struggling with revenue collection, which has frustrated its operation.

URN