Liquid brings additional subsea cable capacity in Kenya in partnership with PEACE Cable Company

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a business of Cassava Technologies, has partnered with PEACE Cable Company to introduce 800Gbps of additional subsea capacity in Mombasa on the highly-anticipated global submarine cable. This will increase the availability of high-performance and reliable Internet connectivity access across Africa, leveraging Liquid’s 100,000km of terrestrial fibre across 12 countries.

While acting as a new global internet route between Asia, Europe and the USA, the additional capacity will help increase the proliferation of faster and more affordable internet, Cloud and cyber security services to the African people and businesses.

Liquid Dataport (a division of Liquid Intelligent Technologies) CEO David Eurin said, “We are delighted to provide new subsea capacity between Mombasa, Karachi and Marseille, with extensions planned towards Singapore and Asia. This creates a cost-effective, low-latency and diverse route that our customers can leverage to serve their business-critical connectivity needs. The submarine cable will be ready in 2022.”

Liquid already has access to many subsea cables around Africa like Equiano, WACS, SAT3/SAFE, EASSy, TEAMS, SEACOM and later 2Africa. With the new PEACE cable, the continent will benefit from much-needed additional capacity from the East Coast of Africa to Europe. Additionally, it will add diversity to an important route, allowing for improved redundancy and low latency (102ms between Mombasa and Marseille).

“We see around a 40-50% growth in internet traffic every year, so we invest massively in subsea cables to provide the best Internet experience across all countries in Africa,” explained Eurin. “We have been working closely with PEACE to extend the subsea capacity to more landlocked countries (including Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Burundi and the north-east of DRC). This is critical for our customers to leverage higher bandwidth, and it is expected to make the internet faster and more affordable in the region”.

Liquid’s 100,000 km terrestrial fibre backbone was a major point of interest in the partnership with PEACE. Through its extensive network, Liquid will extend this new capacity to many destinations, including access to other subsea cable landing stations, such as Luanda in Angola, Muanda in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Pointe Noire in Congo. This has led to the first protected, reliable, and high-capacity route between the two coasts of the continent, enabling a new global internet route between Asia and the USA (via Africa).

“Connecting Africa to the rest of the world and unleashing its young and dynamic workforce potential may be the key to catapulting Africa’s international trade and economies to a whole new level. The PEACE deal is another crucial step on that journey,” concluded Eurin.

***

SOURCE: APO Group