Link Bus crashes into stationary truck, driver dead

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person was confirmed dead and several other passengers injured following an accident involving a coach from Link Bus Services on Tuesday night along the Kyenjojo – Fort Portal road.
Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West Police Spokesperson identified the deceased as Dauda Kawawu, the driver of the bus registration number UAY 485E.
The bus that was destined for Fort Portal rammed into a stationary trailer registration number UAV 326W that had broken down at around 7: 45 PM in Mukunyu Trading Center Kyenjojo District.
Although he didn’t specify the number of the passengers who got injuries, Twesige revealed that the injured were rushed to Kyenjojo Hospital. Last year, over 25 people perished in a fatal accident involving a Link Bus at Sebitoli along the Fort Portal-Kampala highway in Kabarole district.
URN
But these trucks that break down in and besides roads are a death traps and so many times there is warning to oncoming traffic of breakdown ahead.
Simple tools like triangular reflectors would go a long way to save lives.
Hardly will you miss overloaded trucks with protruding loads of iron bars and eucalyptus logs that are a danger to other roadusers.
Traffic Police simply waves them off to continue thus posing a risk to all. Such irresponsibility on especially Uganda Police is the cause of ever increasing road carnage.