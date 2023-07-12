Link Bus crashes into stationary truck, driver dead

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person was confirmed dead and several other passengers injured following an accident involving a coach from Link Bus Services on Tuesday night along the Kyenjojo – Fort Portal road.

Vincent Twesige, the Rwenzori West Police Spokesperson identified the deceased as Dauda Kawawu, the driver of the bus registration number UAY 485E.

The bus that was destined for Fort Portal rammed into a stationary trailer registration number UAV 326W that had broken down at around 7: 45 PM in Mukunyu Trading Center Kyenjojo District.

Although he didn’t specify the number of the passengers who got injuries, Twesige revealed that the injured were rushed to Kyenjojo Hospital. Last year, over 25 people perished in a fatal accident involving a Link Bus at Sebitoli along the Fort Portal-Kampala highway in Kabarole district.

