Lightning kills two pupils, injures four others in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lightning struck Mother Gives Nursery and Primary School in Kasese district killing two children and injuring others.

The thunderbolt struck the school found in Kihungamiyagha in Kyarumba sub county on Monday evening. The school management has identified the deceased as Janet Mbambu,15, a primary four pupil and Joan Muhindo, 13 in primary three.

Mbambu died on the spot while Muhindo was pronounced dead on the way to Kyarumba health centre II. Margret Twikirize, the school head teacher says the tragedy occurred during a heavy downpour accompanied by a storm that started in the afternoon.

She says that the school has suspended classes until the burial arrangements for the victims are completed.

Johnson Muhindo, a teacher at the school says the injured have been taken to Kyarumba HC III and Kagando hospital for treatment. He adds that the school working with police from Kyarumba agreed to hand over the bodies to the families for burial arrangements.

Jackson Baluku, the LC III chairperson of Kyarumba sub county says that this is the second incident within a space of two months. He says a teacher was also struck dead by lightning in Kakunyi village.

He wants institutions like schools to consider installing lightning arresters as a priority. Jocnus Bwambale, a resident in the area has asked the government and local leaders to support schools install lightning arresters on their buildings.

Incidents of lightning are common in Kasese district. In 2018, lightning killed two people in Kisanga village, Karambi sub county after striking their homes. A year earlier, two people were killed and two others injured in Rwabitooke village in Muhokya after being hit by the thunderbolt while attending to their cotton plantation.

*****

URN